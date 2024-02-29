823 Scheduled Caste Beneficiaries Receive Benefits of Rs 1 Crore 79 Lakh In Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, February 29, 2024: The Scheduled Caste Welfare Department of Tripura has launched several schemes to provide financial and social support to the SC beneficiaries in the state. On Thursday, a special event was organized at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala, where various types of financial assistance were distributed to the SC beneficiaries for their small businesses. The event was inaugurated by the SC Welfare Minister Sudhangshu Das, who lit the ceremonial lamp.

In his speech, Minister Das highlighted the various initiatives taken by the SC Welfare Department and the state and central governments for the upliftment of the SC community. He said that the Chief Minister-Jan Arogya Yojana scheme, which was recently launched by the state government, would provide health insurance to those who do not have an Ayushman card.

He also announced that the SC students would receive one-time financial assistance from the state treasury, for which they can apply till March 6. He added that the SC students can avail scholarships for pursuing higher education in 43 different courses.

He also informed that the SC students living in hostels are given private tuition by unemployed youths, who are paid by the SC Welfare Department. He further said that the department would soon appoint one sports teacher in each hostel to promote physical fitness and sports among the SC students.

The event was also attended by the Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, MLA Mina Rani Sarkar, and other dignitaries. They joined Minister Das in handing over the financial assistance to the SC beneficiaries for their small businesses. The beneficiaries included pump machine operators, musical instrument players, leather artists, and cleaning workers.

Notably, a total of 250 beneficiaries from eight districts received pumpsets, 173 beneficiaries received musical instruments, 100 cobblers received Rs 10,000 each, and 300 safai karmacharis received Rs 10,000 each. The SC Welfare Department said that these schemes would help the SC beneficiaries to improve their livelihoods and income.