Arunachal Pradesh Hosts Inaugural ‘Folk Music And Dance Festival’ in Namsai

NET Web Desk

The inaugural edition of the two-day ‘Folk Music and Dance Festival’ kicked off in Namsai district on Wednesday.

An initiative by the Arunachal government, this cultural extravaganza, aims to safeguard and promote the indigenous traditions of the state.

The festival, set to unfold over two days, will showcase captivating performances by 18 indigenous folk musical dance groups and 5 folk musical bands from Arunachal Pradesh.

Notably, among these, three selected teams will perform alongside 12 other cultural troupes participating from various states of India at the ‘Bharat Lok Sangeet – Arunachal Utsav 2024’ scheduled for the 2nd and 3rd of March.

During the inaugural function, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein emphasized the festival’s role as a catalyst for preserving and promoting indigenous knowledge, making a significant contribution to the global conservation of Arunachal’s unique cultural heritage.

Recognising the economic and identity impact of cultural industries, DCM Mein urged individual artists to actively engage in preserving Arunachal’s cultural heritage. He highlighted the crucial role of artists in attracting tourists and fostering livelihood opportunities in the cultural and entertainment sector of the state.

Moreover, the inaugural session reportedly witnessed the felicitation of Indian Idol (Season 14) top 7 finalist Obom Tangu by DCM Mein on behalf of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the state government.

Notable dignitaries including MP Tapir Gao, MLAs Gum Tayeng, Laisam Simai, Dasanglu Pul, and Jummum Ete Deori, as well as Padmashree Awardee and GI expert Dr. Rajani Kant. Notable figures from NABARD, including chief general manager Partho Saha and Arunachal regional general manager cum officer in-charge, Damodar Mishra, reportedly graced the event with their presence.