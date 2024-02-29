NERAMAC Conducts Workshop On Solar-Based Storages For Remote Areas Of Nagaland

NET Web Desk

The North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC) under the Ministry of DoNER and supported by the Directorate of Horticulture, Nagaland organised a workshop on the uses and benefits of solar-based storages for the remote areas of Nagaland, yesterday.

Director of the Horticulture Department, Meyasashi, highlighted the evolution of horticulture in Nagaland in last two decades and also noted the increase of surplus production of pineapple, apples, oranges, bananas, and vegetables due to various initiatives and schemes implemented by the central and the state government.

Additionally, Meyasashi emphasized the need to address the challenges of marketing and preservation faced by the surplus production, particularly in the context of the perishable nature of fruits and vegetables.

As reported, farmers across the state, officials from the Horticulture Department, and representatives from the North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited participated in the workshop.