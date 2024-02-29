ZPM Government In Mizoram Commits To Stable Power Tariffs For Next Five Years

NET Web Desk

In a recent session of the state assembly, Mizoram’s Power Minister, F Rodingliana, reassured citizens that the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) government will not increase power tariffs over the next five years.

Minister Rodingliana highlighted the administration’s dedication to enhancing power generation within the state.

“During the five years of the present government, there is no plan to change power tariff for consumers,” declared Minister Rodingliana, underlining the commitment of the ZPM government, which assumed power in December last year.

As per reports, Mizoram currently boasts 15 small hydroelectric projects, collectively generating 38.55 MW of power. However, Minister Rodingliana acknowledged the variability in power generation due to weather conditions.

Notably, the state’s monthly expenditure for purchasing power from external sources ranges between Rs 33-37 crore, catering to Mizoram’s peak demand of 156 MW.

To address this, three hydel electric projects with a total capacity of 294 MW and four upcoming solar power plants capable of producing 45 MW are reportedly in progress.