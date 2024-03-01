Arunachal: New District Keyi Panyor Officially Inaugurated Today

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu, in presence of the Union Minister of Earth Sciences from Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Kiren Rijiju, inaugurated state’s newly created district Keyi Panyor, at the General Ground Divisional Commissioner, Yachuli, Lower Subansiri District, today.

Reportedly, the Arunachal Pradesh cabinet recently approved the creation of two new districts, Keyi Panyor and Bichom.

Keyi Panyor has been separated from Lower Subansiri, while Bichom will be carved out from East and West Kameng districts bringing the total number of districts in Arunachal Pradesh to 28, as per reports.