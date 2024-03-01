PM Modi Unveils Development Projects Worth Rs 7,200 Crore In West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects amounting to ₹7,200 crore in the Arambagh area of West Bengal’s Hooghly district.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prime Minister Modi unveiled a spectrum of developmental projects spanning rail, ports, oil pipelines, LPG supply, and wastewater treatment.

Emphasising the rapid progress of 21st-century India, he articulated a collective vision of achieving a developed nation by 2047, as reported.

Moreover, highlighting government’s commitment to poverty alleviation, he revealed that approximately 25 crore people in the country had emerged from poverty in the last decade.

“Our effort is that the modernization of railways in West Bengal should happen at the same pace as it is happening in other parts of the country,” the Prime Minister stated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to uniform development across regions.

These initiatives are expected to not only stimulate economic activities in the region but also contribute significantly to the overall development trajectory of West Bengal.