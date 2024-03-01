Tripura Government To Provide Livestock To Over 43,000 Families For Self-Reliance In 2023-24 FY: ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2024: In a bid to enhance livestock rearing and promote financial self-sufficiency among households, Animal Resource Development minister Sudhangshu Das said that a comprehensive strategy is in place to provide facilities to 43,905 families across the state for rearing ducks, chickens, and pigs in the financial year 2023-24.

Responding to inquiries raised by opposition leader Animesh Debbarma during the Assembly’s budget session on Friday, Minister Das outlined the department’s objectives. “Our goal is to empower communities by facilitating livestock rearing. We aimed to support 10,840 families for duck rearing, 32,520 families for chicken rearing, and 545 families for pig rearing,” he stated.

Furthermore, Minister Das revealed plans to bolster pig rearing through the “Interest Subsidy Scheme for Piggery,” with provisions to aid 200 families. As of December 31, 2023, a total of 21,076 families or individuals have already received ducks, chickens, and pigs, with a combined value of Rs. 2,89,91,600.

Addressing another query from TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma, Minister Das provided insights into the department’s recent activities. He disclosed that utilization certificates totaling Rs. 3314.41436 lakhs were submitted to the central government for the financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23.

Highlighting the department’s initiatives, Minister Das enumerated projects undertaken in the past two financial years, including the Project for Duck Breeding Farm, Mukhyamantri Swanirbhar Parivar Yojana scheme, NLFT (SD) Scheme (ST Welfare), PM-AJAY Scheme (SC Welfare), Mobile Veterinary Unit (ESVHD-MVU), Semen Processing Project in Artificial Breeding of Pigs under Innovative Pig Development Project for North East (IPDPNE), and Backyard Duck Rearing Project (SC Welfare).

In terms of financial allocation, Minister Das disclosed that the department had expended Rs. 3798.96509 Lakhs by December 31, 2023, for implementing these projects, underlining the government’s commitment to fostering livestock development and rural empowerment in Tripura.