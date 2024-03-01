Tripura’s Proposed Budget Stands At Rs 27,804.67 Crore; Pledges Inclusive Growth and Development & Prioritizes Education, Healthcare, and Agriculture

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 01, 2024: In a momentous event for the state of Tripura, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, charting an ambitious path towards inclusive growth and development. The budget presentation, held at the Assembly premises in Agartala on Friday, outlined a comprehensive plan with significant increases in allocations across various sectors.

The proposed budget allocation stands at a staggering Rs 27,804.67 crore, representing an impressive 8.47 percent surge from the revised estimate of the previous fiscal year, 2023-24. Capital expenditure, a crucial indicator of developmental priorities, is projected at Rs 6,633.80 crore, reflecting a remarkable increase of 23.80 percent over the previous financial year’s budget estimate.

Despite the substantial allocations, the Finance Minister announced a budget deficit of Rs 410.69 crore, emphasizing the state’s commitment to prudent financial management amidst its ambitious growth agenda.

Singha Roy, while briefing the media, highlighted the inclusive and forward-looking nature of the budget, ensuring provisions for every segment of society. Notably, significant allocations were earmarked for agriculture, education, and healthcare sectors, reflecting the government’s commitment to bolstering foundational pillars of development.

In a bid to revolutionize agricultural practices, the budget allocated over Rs 1721.94 crore for the agricultural and allied sector, along with substantial investments in research and development. Furthermore, the establishment of new Agri Sub-Divisions and research centers underscores the government’s focus on agricultural modernization and enhancing productivity.

Education received a substantial boost with an allocation exceeding Rs 5508.63 crore, aimed at fortifying the educational infrastructure and improving access to quality education across the state. Additionally, investments in healthcare, including the establishment of a multi-care health unit and various health-related initiatives, underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring the well-being of its citizens.

The budget demonstrated a strong emphasis on uplifting marginalized communities, with targeted interventions aimed at their socio-economic empowerment. Initiatives such as financial support for Scheduled Caste students, development works in minority-dominated villages, and the establishment of hostels for tribal students signify the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive growth.

In line with its vision for comprehensive development, the government announced substantial investments in infrastructure projects, including road construction, irrigation schemes, and anti-erosion works. Moreover, emphasis on sanitation, evidenced by the allocation of funds for pink toilets and drone surveys for land mapping, reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring a clean and sustainable environment.

Some key highlights: One ‘Residual testing lab’ and 1 (one) ‘Germ plasm preservation Centre at State Agriculture Research Station, Arundhati Nagar will be establish with project cost of Rs. 10.00 Crore. 8 (eight) new Agri Development Research Centres will be constructed during 2024-25 with financial involvement of Rs. 23.71 Crores. A Centre of Excellence on Citrus under the Indo-Dutch project at Taidu with project cost of Rs.9.17 Crore and a Centre of Excellence on Flowers under the Indo-Israel action plan at Lembuchhera with a project cost of Rs. 10.00 Crore have been planned in the state for scientific cultivation of fruits, vegetables and flowers and supply of best quality planting materials. 4 (four) Pisciculture Knowledge Centers and I (one) State Fishery Awareness Centre will be set-up (Rs. 17.13 Crore). New buildings for 21 secondary schools will be constructed under RIDF funding (Rs. 123.78 crores). Mata Tripurasundari Open University will be set up at Udaipur under private initiative. 200 (two hundred) bedded Multi Care Health Unit will be constructed at AGMC and GBP hospital complex, Agartala (Rs. 192 Crore) under PM-DevINE. Different developmental works will be taken up in different minority dominated villages during 2024-25 and a budget allocation of Rs. 35 crores has been kept under Pradahan Mantri Jana Vikash Karyakram. More 29,410 people were included under “Mukhyamantri Samajik Sahayak Prakalpa” from 1 January, 2024 and for this additional financial involvement be Rs.70.58 Crore per annum. 50 (fifty) smoke houses for processing of rubber sheets will be constructed at various tribal dominated areas (Rs.37.50 Crore).

The unveiling of Tripura’s budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 marks a significant milestone in the state’s journey towards holistic development and prosperity. With its inclusive approach, focus on key sectors, and initiatives aimed at empowering marginalized communities, the budget sets the stage for a transformative period of growth and progress in Tripura.