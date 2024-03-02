Assam CM Unveils Rs 640 Crore Developmental Projects In Kamrup Metro On Day 2 Of Vikas Yatra

NET Web Desk

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled an array of transformative projects in kamrup metro today, collectively valued at Rs 640 crore on the 3rd day of Vikas Yatra.

Leading a distinguished panel of dignitaries, including Keshab Mahanta, Parimal Suklabaidya, Sanjoy Kishan, Queen Oja, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, Siddhartha Bhattacharya, and Atul Bora, Chief Minister Sarma spearheaded the inauguration of diverse initiatives aimed at bolstering the infrastructure and well-being of Kamrup Metro.

The crown jewel among these ventures is most advanced cancer hospital in the North East – 350 bed the State Cancer Institute, a cutting-edge healthcare facility with a price tag of Rs 395 crores.

It is reportedly first government hospital in the North East that can offer robotic surgery.

Additionally, CM Sarma inaugurated the Kar Bhawan in Ganeshguri, costing Rs 112 crores and a Night Shelter for home and construction workers in Rehabari, Guwahati, with an investment of Rs 15 crores.

Expanding horizons in the dairy sector, CM dedicated, renovated Purabi Dairy Plant in Panjabari, financed at Rs 47 crores, which is reportedly set to increase its capacity from 60 TLPD to 159 TLPD.

This expansion reportedly focuses on processing dairy products, establishing markets for dairy farmers, and enhancing milk production to provide better nutrition for consumers.

Moreover, inauguration of the B. Barooah Cancer Institute PET CT Project in Kalapahar, with a budget of Rs 13 crores, introduces state-of-the-art health facilities for cancer patients, streamlining the diagnosis process and aiming to treat approximately 1500-2000 cancer patients annually.

Adding to the day’s significance, a Bhoomipujan ceremony marked the commencement of the North Guwahati-Umananda Modular Terminal, as per reports.

This terminal, set to accommodate around 2000 passengers daily at Umananda River Terminal, will provide improved and convenient transportation, featuring waiting areas, shops, and toilets, thereby giving a substantial boost to the tourism sector, as reported.