BJP Nominates Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb for West Tripura Lok Sabha Seat

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 2, 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has nominated its former Tripura Pradesh president and former Chief Minister and incumbent Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb as the candidate for the West Tripura Lok Sabha seat in the upcoming general elections.

At a press conference in Delhi, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh declared the news, which was later shared by Tripura’s Chief Minister, Professor (Dr) Manik Saha, on his social media on Saturday.

In a press statement on Saturday, it has been informed that the meeting of the BJP central election committee was held on February 29 last under the chairmanship of Jagat Prakash Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and other members of the central election committee were present in the meeting.

CM Dr Saha congratulated Deb and expressed his confidence that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would return to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “I firmly believe that the formation of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA government under the effective leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only a matter of time.”

The BJP has not yet declared its candidate for the East Tripura Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. It is speculated that the party is reportedly considering between the incumbent MP Rebati Tripura and the former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma.

The BJP has also announced its candidates for two seats from Arunachal Pradesh and 11 seats from Assam, where it is in alliance with regional parties. The party is aiming to win more than 20 seats out of the 25 seats in the Northeast region.