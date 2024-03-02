Central, Tripura Governments, and TIPRA Motha Ink Historic Accord for Tripura Tribals: A New Dawn for Peace and Development

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 2, 2024: A historic tripartite agreement was signed on Saturday between the central government, the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha, a socio-cultural organization of the indigenous people of Tripura. The agreement aims to address the long-standing issues and aspirations of the Tripura tribals, including their history, land rights, political rights, economic development, identity, culture, and language.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Professor (Dr) Manik Saha, Tripura’s former Chief Minister and MP Biplab Kumar Deb, BJP Northeast Coordinator Dr Sambit Patra, Tribal Welfare minister Bikash Debbarma, Cooperative Minister and IPFT leader Shuklacharan Noatia, TIPRA Motha Supremo Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, opposition leader Animesh Debbarma, Motha’s President Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal, Additional Secretary (NE) of MHA Piyush Goyal, Tripura Chief Secretary JK Sinha and others.

As per the agreement, a joint working group/committee will be set up within three months to work out the modalities and implementation of the various provisions of the agreement. The agreement also stipulates that all stakeholders will refrain from any kind of agitation, protest or violence from the day of signing until the formation of the joint working committee, in order to maintain a favorable environment for the implementation of the agreement.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed the agreement as a historic step towards resolving the decades-old problems of the Tripura indigenous people and bringing peace and harmony in the state. He said that the agreement reflects the commitment of the Modi government to the welfare and development of the northeastern region and its people. He also praised the Tripura government and the TIPRA Motha for their constructive and cooperative approach in reaching the agreement.

Meanwhile, the people of Baramura, a hilly area, celebrated the signing of the agreement with joy and enthusiasm. They expressed hope that the agreement will usher in a new era of progress and prosperity for the Tripura tribals and the state as a whole.

On the other hand, Pradyot in social media shared “Yes we have signed a Historical accord and we can celebrate but not too much! If we celebrate and forget what has to be done within a time frame then. We have to work even more hard and be disciplined as leaders and as a community. We have implement our land rights, funding pattern, language (script) issue, political representation and also correct our historical and cultural pride. I am coming to Hatai Kotor tomorrow to meet our people and break my fast! I love you this would not have been possible without your love and support. Bubagra has achieved nothing till TIPRASA can ensure their survival and existence.”

The former Chief Minister of Tripura and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb, who was present at the signing ceremony, hailed the agreement as a milestone for the state. He said that the agreement would foster unity and harmony among the nation and the people of Tripura. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their visionary leadership and strong initiative. He expressed hope that the agreement would pave the way for peace, progress, and prosperity in Tripura.

Notably, Chief Minister Prof Dr Manik Saha will address the media on Saturday at 8.30 PM in Agartala regarding this matter.