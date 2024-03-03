‘RISHA’, The Traditional Attire From Tripura, Gets GI Tag With NABARD And TRLM Support

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 03, 2024: ‘RISHA’, the colourful and intricate handloom fabric worn by the indigenous communities of Tripura, has been granted the Geographical Indication (GI) registration, a coveted recognition that protects the identity and quality of the product. The GI tag was obtained by the Killa Mahila Cluster Level Federation (CLF) of Gomati District, with the support of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

‘RISHA’ is a unique fabric that is woven by the women of the Tripuri, Reang, Jamatia, Noatia, and other tribes of the state. It is used to make traditional garments such as Rignai, Rikutu, and Riswam, which are worn by both men and women on various occasions. ‘RISHA’ is known for its vibrant colours, geometric patterns, and cultural motifs that reflect the rich heritage and diversity of the state.

The CLF, which comprises 20 self-help groups of women weavers, had applied for the GI registration in 2022, after receiving training and guidance from TRLM and NABARD. The process involved documentation, verification, and presentation of the product before the GI Registry. The CLF also established a technical agency to facilitate the hearing process and ensure compliance with the GI norms.

Loken Das, GM/OIC of NABARD Tripura RO, congratulated the CLF and TRLM for their efforts and said that NABARD has been supporting the promotion of GI products across the country. He said that NABARD has provided financial assistance for obtaining GI registration for Risa, Pasra, and Matabari Peda in 2022-23, and for 10 more products, including Oranges of Jampui Hills, Spine Gourd, Sabri Banana, Cashew, and various varieties of rice, in 2023-24. He said that GI tags help in enhancing the marketability and value addition of the products, as well as preserving their authenticity and origin.

The GI registration of ‘RISHA’ is expected to boost the income and livelihood of the weavers, as well as the pride and identity of the state. With the GI tag, RISHA can now access wider markets, both domestic and international, and command a premium price. The GI tag also ensures that the quality and uniqueness of the product are maintained and protected from imitation and infringement.