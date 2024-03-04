Assam: Majuli’s ‘Mukha Shilpa’ And ‘Manuscript Painting’ Earn Coveted GI Tag

NET Web Desk

In a remarkable moment for the state, Majuli’s Mukha Shilpa (Mask Making) and Manuscript Painting have achieved the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, as declared by the Government of India following rigorous scrutiny.

Mukha Shilpa, an ancient craft integral to Majuli’s cultural heritage, traces its roots to Saint Sankaradeva, who introduced Neo-Vaishnavism and integrated various art forms, including mask-making, into the region’s traditions.

The culmination of Sankaradeva’s efforts resulted in ‘Bhaona,’ an Assamese dance drama where masks play a crucial role, depicting characters from Mahabharata and Ramayana, as reported.

Similarly, in the 16th Century AD, Manuscript Painting thrived in Assam under the leadership of Vaisnava Saint Srimanta Sankardeva.

Concentrating on the Bhagavata Purana, the paintings depict stories and events related to Lord Krishna. Three popular styles of manuscript writing in the region are Gargayan script, Kaithall, and Bamunia.

This recognition underscores the historical and cultural significance of Majuli’s artistic traditions.