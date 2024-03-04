Tripura Minister Sudhangshu Das Unveils Tripura’s First-Ever Dog Carnival

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 04, 2024: Sudhangshu Das, the Minister for the Animal Resource Development Department, declared Tripura’s first-ever dog carnival as a tribute to the invaluable companionship provided by dogs to human households.

Speaking at the event, Das emphasized the significant role dogs play in human lives, highlighting their unwavering loyalty and contribution to society.

Jointly organized by the Animal Resource Development Department, Veterinary Doctors’ Association of Tripura, and animal welfare NGO Pawsome, the carnival marked a milestone in the state’s celebration of canine companionship. With over 200 dogs participating from various regions of the state, the carnival showcased the talents and skills acquired by these beloved pets during their time with their owners.

Highlighting the diversity of the event, Das noted the presence of Border Security Force (BSF) officials, who conducted a special exhibition demonstrating the training methods employed for canine vigilance in anti-narcotic and anti-smuggling operations along the border areas.

Minister Das expressed optimism that the carnival would serve as a source of inspiration for dog lovers and the wider community of animal enthusiasts.

He underscored the importance of promoting the welfare of dogs, reaffirming the department’s commitment to providing comprehensive support and services to ensure their protection and well-being within the state government facilities.

The inaugural dog carnival not only celebrated the bond between humans and dogs but also served as a platform to raise awareness about the importance of caring for these loyal companions. With assurances of continued support from the Animal Resource Development Department, Tripura looks forward to fostering a nurturing environment for its four-legged friends.