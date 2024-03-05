Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha Announces 5% Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 05, 2024: In a landmark decision, the Tripura government has announced a 5% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners, effective from January 1, 2024. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha, marking the third instance of DA enhancement under his tenure.

During his address to the Tripura Legislative Assembly here in Agartala city on Tuesday, Chief Minister Saha reaffirmed the state’s dedication to its employees, particularly in light of the economic challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. Unlike some states that were forced to freeze salaries, Tripura has chosen to support its workforce through this DA hike.

“It is with immense satisfaction that I declare a 5% increase in DA for our government staff and retirees. Our administration has always placed the welfare of our employees at the forefront, even amidst adversity. This move will entail an additional outlay of Rs 500 crores by the state,” stated Dr. Saha.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of this decision, which will positively affect over 106,000 government employees and 82,000 pensioners, ensuring their financial stability during these trying times.