Arunachal CM Khandu To Sponsor Education For 10 Children Of Recently Inaugurated Basar School

NET Web Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, expressed his joy at sponsoring the education of 10 children from Menjwk Meqkok Rwguu (MMR) Gurukul school of Basar during its formal inauguration, yesterday.

Established by the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust (DPCCT), the school not only focuses on safeguarding the Galo heritage but also aims to equip the younger generation for the challenges of the modern world, informed Khandu.

During his visit to the school, Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the community’s role in protecting indigenous values, traditions, and culture, asserting that external support is not sufficient.

“No one from outside of our community would come to protect our indigenous values, traditions and culture. It’s only us who has to come forward,” says khandu.

Notably, he pledged 100% funding for the school’s infrastructure and committed to providing annual grants.

Expressing gratitude to the Donyi Polo Cultural and Charitable Trust, (DPCCT) for its dedication to preserving indigenous culture, Khandu highlighted the positive impact of existing schools in enriching Arunachal culturally.

Furthermore, he announced plans for two more schools, urging unity to nurture the state’s heritage for future generations.

“Let us celebrate our shared legacy by empowering children with knowledge to value our rich traditions,” Khandu concluded, underlining the collective responsibility to pass on the cultural torch to posterity.