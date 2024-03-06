Arunachal CM Unveils Galo Leader Ato Karko’s Statue And Inaugurates Museum At Basar

NET Web Desk

In a momentous event today, Chief Minister Pema Khandu revealed the statue of Ato Karko, esteemed leader of the Galo tribe’s Karko clan, in Basar.

Simultaneously, he inaugurated the Karko Ao Museum-cum-Heritage Centre, meticulously constructed by the Karko Ao Welfare Association (KAWA) to preserve the vibrant culture and traditions of the clan.

The unveiling ceremony, attended by dignitaries and Karko clan members, highlighted the commitment to safeguarding the legacy of Ato Karko.

The statue stands as a lasting tribute to the influential leader.

CM Khandu, in a social media post, commended KAWA for their dedication, emphasizing the importance of simultaneous development and preservation in maintaining cultural traditions.

The state-of-the-art museum aims to educate visitors about the rich history and customs of the Karko clan, marking a significant milestone for the Galo tribe’s cultural heritage.