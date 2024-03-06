Assam Set To Enhance Tourist Safety With The Introduction Of ‘Tourist Police’ Force

NET Web Desk

The Assam state tourism department is gearing up to introduce a dedicated “tourist police” force aimed at enhancing the safety and security of visitors.

This decision reportedly comes in the light of a significant surge in tourist footfall in the state post-Covid last year.

Under the proposed scheme outlined in the new Assam Tourism (Development and Registration) Bill, 2024, the establishment of tourist police units, stations, and essential infrastructure is in the pipeline.

The move aims to provide a secure environment for tourists, with every accommodation facility mandated to register with the tourism department, as reported.

As per information, Tourist police units have already been successfully introduced in various states across the country, including Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Uttar Pradesh.

A senior official from the tourism department stated, “This scheme is a crucial step towards creating a proper framework for the tourism sector in Assam. While in its initial stage, it will be implemented soon, ensuring inspections of tourist places to maintain a safe and secure environment for visitors.”

It has to be mentioned here that the nationwide initiative for tourist police was set in motion in 2022, with the Union Ministry of Tourism issuing directives to all states and Union Territories to establish dedicated units.

Collaborating with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the effort reportedly includes developing standard operating procedures (SOPs), designing training programs, and recommending uniforms for tourist police officers.

In 2023, Assam witnessed a remarkable surge in tourism, recording a footfall of 98.31 lakh, comprising 98.12 lakh domestic and 18,946 foreign tourists.

This marked a substantial increase from 2022 when the state welcomed 17.03 lakh tourists, including 17.02 lakh domestic and 1,231 foreign visitors – the highest footfall recorded in the past decade.

In sum, the implementation of the “tourist police” scheme is poised to further elevate Assam’s standing as a tourist-friendly destination with a strong emphasis on safety and security.