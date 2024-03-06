Khelo India Medalists Now Eligible For Government Jobs

NET Web Desk

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has made progressive revisions to the eligibility criteria for sportspersons seeking government jobs.

Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Sports, and Youth Affairs, Arunag Thakur, took to his official X handle to announce that Khelo India athletes are now eligible for government jobs.

This groundbreaking step now extends eligibility to medal winners from the Khelo India Games— Youth, University, Para and Winter Games —to be eligible for government jobs.

Reportedly, this move aligns with PM Narendra Modi’s vision of a robust sports ecosystem, nurturing talent at grassroots level and turning sports into a lucrative and viable career option.

Notably, this initiative widens the scope for athletes excelling in a diverse range of sports to secure government employment.

Minister Thakur highlighted the inclusive approach adopted in defining eligible games and events, ensuring athletes across various sports can benefit from this significant policy change.

The revised rules are expected to provide a substantial boost to athletes pursuing excellence in sports, ultimately contributing to India’s aspirations of becoming a sporting superpower.