Northeast Today – A digital news media platform

Manipur CM Singh Launches Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) for Manipur Police

No Comments
Posted in Featured, Manipur, Northeast
NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards bolstering security measures, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh today, officially unveiled the Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) for Manipur Police at the 1st Bn. Manipur Rifle, Imphal.

This strategic addition to the Manipur Police arsenal is poised to fortify their capabilities in safeguarding citizens.

Acknowledging the unwavering commitment of the Manipur Police to maintaining vigilance, Chief Minister Singh expressed confidence that the MPV deployment would contribute to ensuring the safety and security of the state’s residents.

“Together, we’ll continue striving towards a safer and more secure Manipur,” said CM Singh.

With this state-of-the-art addition, the Manipur Police are better equipped to address threats and uphold the region’s peace, as reported.

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Fill out this field
Fill out this field
Please enter a valid email address.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Articles
Related News