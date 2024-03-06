Manipur CM Singh Launches Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) for Manipur Police

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards bolstering security measures, Manipur Chief Minister N.Biren Singh today, officially unveiled the Mine Protected Vehicle (MPV) for Manipur Police at the 1st Bn. Manipur Rifle, Imphal.

This strategic addition to the Manipur Police arsenal is poised to fortify their capabilities in safeguarding citizens.

Acknowledging the unwavering commitment of the Manipur Police to maintaining vigilance, Chief Minister Singh expressed confidence that the MPV deployment would contribute to ensuring the safety and security of the state’s residents.

“Together, we’ll continue striving towards a safer and more secure Manipur,” said CM Singh.

With this state-of-the-art addition, the Manipur Police are better equipped to address threats and uphold the region’s peace, as reported.