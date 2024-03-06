Meghalaya CM Expresses Gratitude To Citizens For 6 Years Of Unwavering Trust In MDA government

NET Web Desk

In a reflective social media post, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma celebrates six years of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Government and the inaugural year of MDA 2.0.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the unwavering trust bestowed upon the government by the citizens of the state.

Sangma highlighted the government’s steadfast commitment to bringing about transformative change for the people of Meghalaya.

With clear goals and dedicated efforts, the administration as stated by Sangma, aims to pave the way for holistic development, leaving no region behind in the pursuit of progress.

Notably, Infrastructure development emerged as a focal point, with Sangma emphasizing its priority in both urban and rural areas.

The government, under MDA 2.0, is determined to ensure that every citizen benefits from the ongoing efforts, creating a more prosperous and inclusive future, as reported.

Chief Minister extending his thanks to the people for their belief in the government’s vision, emphasised the core principle of “People first, always.”

The journey, as Sangma articulated, has been incredible, and he pledged to continue working tirelessly to meet the aspirations of the citizens of Meghalaya.