Nagaland: Water Conservation Reservoir Inaugurated At Zapami Village, Phek District

NET Web Desk

Commissioner & Secretary for Rural Development, Kevisa Kense, formally inaugurated a Water Conservation Reservoir at Khrari, Zapami village in Phek district, Nagaland, yesterday.

Addressing the gathering, Kense lauded Zapami village for the successful implementation of the various projects under rural development department.

In addition, he informed that the Rural development department has been putting its best effort to strengthen the livelihood and economy of the rural populace.

Moreover, Zapami Village Development Board secretary Kedoutsolhi Wetsah said that the construction of Water Conservation Reservoir was funded under MGNREGA scheme during 2022-2023.

He further emphasised that the Water Conservation Reservoir developed by Rural Development Department under MGNREGA has brought immense satisfaction and fulfillment of the long felt dream of the community, adding the asset to the village and uplift the village economy.