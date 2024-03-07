Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder Presents Rs 417.97 Crore Deficit Budget for 2024-2025

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 07, 2024: The Mayor of Agartala City Corporation, Dipak Majumder revealed a deficit budget amounting to Rs 417.97 crore for the fiscal year 2024-2025. Despite no proposed new taxes, the budget reflects a 5 percent increase compared to the previous financial year 2023-24.

Speaking to media persons at AMC’s Conference Hall here on Thursday, Mayor Dipak Majumder emphasized the importance of prompt tax payment to improve revenue collection. He highlighted that approximately half of the city’s residents are not fulfilling their tax obligations, impacting services like solid garbage collection. However, he reiterated the commitment to providing efficient services despite these challenges.

Majumder highlighted several new initiatives by the Agartala Municipal Corporation, including plans to address drinking water issues and mitigate waterlogging through the installation of new pumps in low-lying areas. Additionally, measures to combat mosquito infestation will be implemented with the procurement of new fogging machines.

Detailing the budget plans, Majumder highlighted a deficit of Rs 76 lakh 75 thousand, which could be alleviated if all taxpayers fulfill their responsibilities. He stressed the focus on generating revenue through trade licenses and property taxation based on GIS data, rather than imposing direct taxes on residents.

Additionally, provisions have been made to allocate funds towards renovating and revitalizing the city’s infrastructure, with the aim of improving civic amenities for the residents.