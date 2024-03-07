Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu Swears in New Ministers Animesh Debbarma and Brishaketu Debbarma in Tripura Cabinet

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 07, 2024: Tripura Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, officiated the swearing-in ceremony for two prominent figures in the Tripura Cabinet. Animesh Debbarma, formerly the Leader of Opposition, took the oath of office after contesting the 2023 Assembly Election under the Tipra Motha banner. Meanwhile, Brishaketu Debbarma, previously an MLA for the IPFT during the first BJP administration in Tripura, also assumed his ministerial responsibilities.

Animesh Debbarma, now representing the Simna Assembly Constituency in Tripura’s West district, transitioned from being a member of the IPFT to joining Tipra Motha, securing a seat as an MLA.

The ceremony, graced by dignitaries including Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Cabinet members, Tipra Motha’s founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, and DGP Amitabh Ranjan, marked a significant moment in the state’s political landscape.