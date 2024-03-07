Guwahati-Based JettWings Airways Soars To New Heights With Approval To Fly In 12 Sectors In Various States

NET Web Desk

In a groundbreaking development for regional air connectivity, Guwahati-based JettWings Airways announced on Tuesday that it has secured approval for flight services across 12 sectors in the Northeast, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

The airline, the latest entrant in the Indian aviation sector, is set to connect key airports such as Pakyong, Guwahati, Cooch Behar, Kushinagar, Gaya, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Agra under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) – UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik).

It is worth noting that JettWings Airways proudly declares itself as the first airline from the Northeast region to operate fixed-wing aircraft on commercial routes this year, utilizing modern deck turbofan regional jets.

Reportedly, the airline’s ambitious plans include acquiring and operating 42 aircraft in the initial five years, marking a significant leap for air connectivity in the rugged terrains of the region, characterized by limited road infrastructure.

In an official statement, the airline outlined its commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and promoting economic growth.

In addition, JettWings Airways plans to deploy a modern fleet, including the ATR 72-600 turboprop models, aiming to provide passengers with a cutting-edge travel experience.

It has to be mentioned here that, having received a no objection certificate (NOC) from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) in June 2023, JettWings Airways proudly became the first private commercial carrier serving the North Eastern region.

The airline’s headquarters in Guwahati positions it strategically for bolstering domestic air connectivity in a region with challenging terrain.

UDAN RCS 5.3 is set to play a pivotal role in the airline’s operations, connecting significant locations with substantial tourism capacities and religious hotspots. The move is poised to not only facilitate travel but also contribute to economic growth in the region.

This development marks a significant milestone in the quest for improved air travel options and accessibility across the northeastern and neighboring regions.