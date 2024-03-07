Interested Nagaland Candidates Asked To Register For Agniveer Exam ; Online Registration Open Till March 22

NET Web Desk

The Army Recruiting Office, Rangapahar, Dimapur has informed the interested and eligible candidates from Nagaland to registered their names for Agniveer exam.

The online registration is open till 22nd of March and online exam will start from 22nd April, as per confirmed reports.

It further advised the aspirants to link their Aadhar Accounts with Mobile Number and open a digilocker Account before applying for recruitment in India Army.

For additional details regarding necessary documents and eligibility criteria, one is advised to dial 03862-249012 or 8974958673, and email to arorangapahr77@gmail.com.