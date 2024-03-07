Man Dies Allegedly Due to Lack of Oxygen at Tripura’s Top Referral Hospital

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 07, 2024: A heart-wrenching incident took place at Tripura’s top referral government hospital on the night of Wednesday, as a man tragically lost his life due to an alleged lack of oxygen. The deceased, identified as Durgacharan Das, a 55-year-old resident of Jogendranagar, was initially admitted to the Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital (IGM) for health complications. As his condition worsened, he was referred to the Agartala Government Medical College & GBP Hospital here in Agartala city.

Upon arrival at the GBP Hospital, Das was accommodated on the floor of the Kirit Bikram ward. His sons, noticing their father’s difficulty in breathing, sought help for oxygen support. However, they claim that their pleas fell on deaf ears as no hospital staff came forward to assist them.

In a desperate bid to save their father, the sons embarked on a frantic search for oxygen cylinders within the hospital premises. They found nine cylinders, but to their dismay, all were empty. They approached the hospital’s oxygen store, but were allegedly denied assistance due to a lack of proper documentation.

The incident has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about the state of healthcare at GBP Hospital. The state health minister had recently lauded the availability of facilities and super-specialty wards in the state during the launch of the CM-JAY. However, this incident paints a starkly different picture, highlighting the hospital’s apparent inability to provide even the most basic level of care.

The incident has ignited a fierce debate on social media and local news channels. Many citizens have expressed their condolences to the Das family and demanded a thorough investigation into the reported lapses in patient care.

This is not the first time that GBP Hospital has faced criticism regarding oxygen availability. Over the past few years, similar reports have underscored the struggles patients and their families face in securing oxygen.

The tragic death of Durgacharan Das has reignited calls for improved healthcare infrastructure and stricter protocols to ensure adequate oxygen supplies in hospitals across the state. It serves as a stark reminder of the importance of a robust healthcare system capable of handling emergencies and providing timely care to all patients. The authorities are yet to officially comment on the specifics of this case.