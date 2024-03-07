Strict Notice Restricting Business Activities For Myanmar Refugees Issued In Manipur

NET Web Desk

In a recent development, the Executive Magistrate of Kamjong District in Manipur has issued a notice imposing restrictions on refugees from Myanmar, barring them from engaging in any form of business, trade, or labor work.

The notice explicitly mandates that refugees within the Kamjong Sub-Division must stay within their designated refugee camps.

The order emphasizes the prohibition of refugees participating in business or trade activities and working as laborers or helpers in any capacity.

Any refugee found violating this directive will face prosecution in accordance with relevant laws and rules, as per notice.

The official notice states, “It is hereby notified to all concerned that refugees in Kamjong Sub-Division are to strictly remain in refugee camps only. Refugees are not allowed to engage in any business or trade, and are strictly prohibited from being engaged as laborer/helper or in any other manner.”

Moreover, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh reported to the assembly that 6,746 illegal Myanmarese nationals have been detected in the state from May 3, 2023, to February 27, 2024.

Singh mentioned that 259 Myanmarese individuals after biometric data collection have been sent to their native place while the remaining are being sheltered temporarily to prevent them from mixing with the general public.

Singh also informed the House about the establishment of a reconciliation team, chaired by D Gangmei of the Hill Areas Committee, tasked with initiating talks with MLAs who skipped the session.

This development underscore the ongoing efforts to address the complex situation involving refugees and illegal migrants in Manipur.