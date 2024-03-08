In A First, Baryl Vanneihsangi Leads Mizoram Assembly Session

NET Web Desk

Baryl Vanneihsangi, a 32 year old MLA from Mizoram, has etched her name in history as she presided over the Mizoram Assembly, marking the first instance of a woman taking the helm in the state’s legislative session.

Vanneihsangi, representing the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), secured her position after a decisive victory in the Aizawl South-III constituency during the state elections, as per reports.

With a notable lead of 1,414 votes, Vanneihsangi not only became the youngest Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) in Mizoram but also shattered gender barriers by assuming control of the assembly session, first for a woman in the state.

Beyond her political achievements, Vanneihsangi’s influence extends into the digital realm, boasting over 252,000 followers on Instagram.

Her online platforms serve as a dynamic space for engaging with a diverse audience and discussing a wide array of topics.

A fervent advocate for gender equality and empowerment, Vanneihsangi encourages women to pursue their aspirations unhindered by societal or gender-based constraints.

“Our gender should not limit our pursuits. I urge all women, regardless of their background, to boldly chase their dreams,” she emphasized.

Vanneihsangi’s educational background further enhances her impressive profile, holding a Master’s in Arts from North Eastern Hill University in Shillong.

Prior to her political career, Vanneihsangi reportedly served as a corporator in the Aizawl Municipal Corporation, gaining valuable insights into grassroots issues.

Determined to be a catalyst for change, Vanneihsangi’s impact resonates not only within Mizoram but reverberates nationally.

Her combined political victories, online influence, and unwavering commitment to gender equality position Baryl Vanneihsangi as a pioneer for transformative change in Mizoram’s political landscape.