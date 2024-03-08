Meghalaya: Monolith Festival Kicks Off With Grandeur At Khasi Heritage Village

NET Web Desk

In a spectacular commencement at the Khasi Heritage village in Mawphlang on Thursday, the long-awaited Monolith Festival overcame initial delays to enthrall attendees with a scintillating start.

The festival, a celebration of the rich culture and heritage of the Khasi community, unfolded a vibrant extravaganza spanning three days from March 7 to 9.

Showcasing everything from cuisine to customs, attires, and local administration, the event promises an enchanting immersion into the tapestry of Khasi culture.

Having last taken place in 2016 after its initiation on 2013, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) now expresses a renewed commitment to making the Monolith Festival an annual affair, commemorating 54 Chieftainships in its current edition.

On the inaugural day, the venue at Mawphlang witnessed a diverse crowd, including people from all walks of life, domestic, and international tourists, as reported.

Nestled near the famous sacred groves opposite the Khasi Heritage Village, the festival comprised around 80 stalls offering local products, including a diverse array of cuisine, as per reports.

Notably, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, after inaugurating the festival, urged the KHADC to ensure its annual occurrence.

Tynsong expressed support, stating, “As a government, we are working together with all three Autonomous District Councils, and we feel that it is through their existence and hard work that the richness of our culture and tradition will continue to thrive.”

The festival’s Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pyniaid Sing Syiem, emphasized its role in showcasing local customary practices of governance and administration.

“This festival is an opportunity to showcase our rich culture and tradition. Khasi culture, as we know, has been thriving for approximately two hundred years,” Syiem said.

The inaugural function reportedly featured captivating local dances like Shad Thma and Shad Sajer, along with performances from local bands.

Notable artists, including Lamphang Syiemlieh, Desmond Sun and Band, Pynter Orchestra, and others, are reportedly set to grace the festival with soulful Khasi music, using traditional instruments and melodies.

As the Monolith Festival unfolds, attendees can anticipate a captivating journey through the cultural richness of the Khasi community, with promises to become a cherished annual tradition.