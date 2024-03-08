Nagaland Celebrates International Women’s Day With A Pledge To “Invest In Women: Accelerate Progress”

NET Web Desk

Nagaland joined the global celebration of International Women’s Day today, rallying around the theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.”

In a grand ceremony, eight distinguished women Padma Shri Awardees from Nagaland, along with a Member of Parliament from the Rajya Sabha and two accomplished women Members of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, were felicitated, as reported.

Adding to the honor, three remarkable women from the fields of social work and entrepreneurship were reportedly presented with the Nagaland State Commission for Women award 2024.

The celebration extended to recognizing the achievements of Self Help Group Women from various districts.

During her address, Salhoutuonuo Kruse, the Minister of Women Resource Development & Horticulture, emphasized the transformative potential of the theme.

Kruse reportedly underscored that despite women being the backbone of society, persistent barriers and inequalities hinder their progress.

Calling for recognition of the untapped potential within women, she urged for equal opportunities, resources, and support to empower them to thrive and succeed.

Minister Kruse asserted that investing in women is not only a moral imperative but a crucial driver of social and economic progress.

She urged both men and women to recommit themselves to this cause, providing the necessary tools for women to accelerate progress and contribute to a more sustainable and equitable society, as per reports.

Wangpang Konyak, Advisor of Social Welfare, echoed the sentiment, calling for collective efforts to transform challenges into opportunities.

He stressed the importance of empowering women and girls across all aspects of life, emphasizing that this is the key to securing a just society and creating a better tomorrow.

The ceremony was a testament to Nagaland’s commitment to fostering gender equality and empowering women, marking a significant step toward a more inclusive and progressive future.