PM Modi To Present India’s First ‘National Creators Award’ At New Delhi Today

NET Web Desk

In a historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to present the first-ever National Creators Award at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, today.

The prestigious award aims to recognize excellence and impact across diverse domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, travel, technology, education, and gaming, as stated by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

PM Modi in a social media post highlighted the pivotal role of social media in showcasing people’s skills and talents, especially among India’s dynamic youth. He expressed the intent to honor their creativity through the initiation of the National Creators Award.

“The National Creator Award has witnessed exemplary public engagement,” stated the PMO.

Reportedly, in the first round, over 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received. Subsequently, in the voting round, approximately 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. This extensive participation resulted in the selection of 23 winners, including three international creators.

The lineup of nominees is reportedly a blend of established and emerging talent, reflecting the diversity of India’s creative landscape.

Notable figures like Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Jackie Shroff, Sadhguru, Yash, and Sunil Chhetri are among the Celebrity Creators, while social media influencers such as Komal Pandey, Siddharth Batra, and Kritika Khurana Ranveer are also recognized, as reported.

Moreover, the award will be distributed across 20 categories, encompassing Best Storyteller, Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator, Green Champion, Best Creator for Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador, Best Travel Creator, Swachhta Ambassador, New India Champion, Tech Creator, Heritage Fashion, Most Creative Creator (Male and Female), Best Creator in the Food Category, Best Creator in Education, and the International Creator Award.

Mentions must be made that the inaugural National Creators Award represents a significant milestone in acknowledging and celebrating the diverse talents contributing to India’s creative landscape.