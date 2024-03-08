Rohingya Refugees Intercepted by Tripura Police En Route to Hyderabad

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 08, 2024: In an early morning operation on Friday, Tripura police detained four Rohingyas who were en route to Hyderabad. Identified as Mohammad Arab (22), Samia (20), Ismatara (17), and Isha (15), the refugees were apprehended by authorities at Dharmanagar police station.

The group, hailing from various camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, had reportedly paid 30,000 rupees each to a broker named Abdullah to facilitate their illegal entry into India. Their ultimate destination was Hyderabad. Prior to their journey, they had sold off their limited possessions, including rice and pulses, to gather the required funds.

Upon interception, the Rohingyas, visibly distressed, shared their harrowing journey with law enforcement officers. They will be presented before the court for further legal proceedings.

When questioned about the incident, the newly appointed Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Dharmanagar Police Station refused to comment.

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to uphold the law in dealing with such cases.