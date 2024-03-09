Arunachal Gears Up For Goa Vs Services Santosh Trophy Finale Today

NET Web Desk

In a thrilling encounter at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, former Santosh Trophy champions, Goa and Services, are set to face off in the highly anticipated final today, on 9th March.

The Kickoff is reportedly scheduled for 7 pm, and fans worldwide can catch the action via livestream on the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association and FIFA Plus YouTube channels.

As per reports, services secured their spot in the final by narrowly defeating Mizoram 2-1 in the semifinals.

Rahul Ramakrishnan (21st min) and Bikash Thapa (83rd min) reportedly were the heroes, ensuring Services’ journey to the championship clash

Goa, on the other hand, staged a remarkable comeback against Manipur, triumphing 2-1 in extra time, as reported.

Despite Ngangbam Pacha Singh giving Manipur an early lead in the 18th minute, Necio Maristo Fernandes emerged as the savior for Goa, netting crucial goals in the 90+6th and 116th minutes to secure their spot in the final showdown.

Football enthusiasts can anticipate a riveting clash between these two formidable teams, each vying for Santosh Trophy glory.

The stage is set for a spectacle that promises excitement and skill as Goa and Services battle for supremacy.