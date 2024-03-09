Assam: PM Modi Interacts And Applauds Women Forest Guards Team Of Kaziranga ‘Van Durga’

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on a two day Assam tour, today embarked on an early morning jeep and elephant safari ride after an overnight stay at the World Heritage site.

While touring the park, PM Modi also interacted with Van Durga, a dedicated team of women forest guards leading the charge in safeguarding Kaziranga’s rich biodiversity.

Commending the women forest guards in a social media post PM Modi expressed, “Interacted with Van Durga, the team of women forest guards who are at the forefront of conservation efforts, bravely protecting our forests and wildlife. Their dedication and courage in safeguarding our natural heritage is truly inspiring.”

Earlier on Friday PM Modi’s visit commenced with a warm welcome in Golaghat, as people gathered to greet the Prime Minister.

Moreover, a special cultural event showcasing Assam’s vibrant traditions, adding a touch of local warmth to the visit was organised for PM.

Notably, Prime Minister Modi on his two-day visit to Assam is set to inaugurate and lay foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore, reinforcing the government’s commitment to the region’s development.