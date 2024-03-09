Assam: PM Modi Starts His Packed Day Of Inaugurations With An Elephant Safari In Kaziranga National Park

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is currently on a two-day visit to Assam, took an elephant ride at the Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site today, on Saturday.

Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi reportedly received a warm welcome in Kaziranga, with a lively roadshow and vibrant cultural events.

It has to be mentioned here that the Kaziranga National Park located on the edge of the Eastern Himalayan biodiversity hotspots–Golaghat and Nagaon districts of Assam, is home to the largest habitat of rhinos, with more than 2200 Indian one-horned rhinos, approximately 2/3rd of their total world population, over 600 species of birds, a thriving population of dolphins and one of the highest densities of tigers.

Reportedly, the park was declared a World

Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1985.

During the Assam leg of his 10-day tour across 12 states, the Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for various projects, including inauguration of a new medical college in Tinsukia and kicking off the construction of Sivasagar Medical College, later today.

In addition, he will also reportedly lay the foundation stone for the expansion of Digboi

Refinery from 0.65 million MT to 1 million MT at a cost of Rs 768 crore and expansion of

Guwahati Refinery from 1 million

MT to 1.2 million MT with a cost of Rs 510 crore.

Moreover, PM will inaugurate a pipeline project from Barauni to Guwahati at a cost of Rs 3,992 crore, as reported.

Furthermore, he will also address a rally at Meleng Meteli and inaugurate several projects of both the central and state governments, as per reports.

PM’s schedule doesn’t end here as he is also scheduled to perform the ‘Griha Pravesh’ (house-warming) ceremony for the 5.5 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yoiana (PMAY).

PM Modi’s two day to Assam is envisioned as crucial for the party’s upcoming campaign and preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.