Meghalaya’s Byrnihat Tops List As Northeastern Cities Grapple With Soaring Pollution Levels

NET Web Desk

In a concerning revelation, Byrnihat, a small industrial town near the Meghalaya-Assam border, has once again clinched the notorious title of the most polluted city in India for February 2024.

According to the latest report by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Byrnihat recorded a monthly average PM2.5 concentration of 183 µg/m3, surpassing the second most polluted city, Araria in Bihar, by a significant 60 µg/m3.

The severity of the situation is further emphasized by Byrnihat’s PM2.5 levels, which were nearly 1.8 times higher than those recorded in Delhi, the 14th most polluted city in India during the same period, as reported.

Reportedly, this alarming trend extends across the Northeastern region, with cities like Nalbari (5th), Agartala (12th), Guwahati (19th), and Nagaon (28th) also featuring prominently in the list of the 30 most polluted cities.

Out of the 11 cities equipped with Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) in Northeastern states, six exceeded the daily National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Sivasagar, Silchar, Aizawl, and Imphal, however, emerged as beacons of hope, recording PM2.5 concentrations below the NAAQS.

Remarkably, Sivasagar secured the second spot for the cleanest city in India, followed by Silchar at 23rd place.

Nevertheless, none of these cities complied with the WHO-safe guideline concentrations for PM2.5.

Sunil Dahiya, a South Asia Analyst at CREA, has underscored the pressing need for robust air quality monitoring in the Northeastern states.

Dahiya highlighted that these states, once celebrated for their pristine environment, are now grappling with escalating pollution levels due to unregulated industrial operations, inadequate public transportation infrastructure, rampant construction without efficient pollution control measures, and other contributing factors.

The rising pollution levels pose significant threats to public health and the region’s economy.

Dahiya has emphasized the urgency of implementing aggressive measures to mitigate pollution emissions at their source, safeguarding both public health and the economic well-being of the Northeastern region.