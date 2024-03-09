Nagaland Conservatory Of Music Spring Music Carnival 2024 Kicks Off

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Conservatory of Music (NCM) Campus came alive as the annual Spring Music Carnival kicked off, promising a vibrant blend of music, entertainment, and community spirit.

The festivities, reportedly open from 2 PM to 8 PM until Sunday, aim to provide a platform for the local community to indulge in quality music while enjoying a wholesome experience with family and friends.

This year’s edition of the NCM Spring Music Carnival boasts an array of attractions, including thrilling games, delectable cuisines, and trendy apparel stalls, as per reports.

Notably, the highlight of Saturday’s lineup featured performances by renowned groups and artists, including the MSSM Singers, Cantamus Choir, Nagaland Conservatory of Music Choir, Kivika Achumi, and a powerhouse of talented NCM performers.

With a diverse range of musical genres and styles, the carnival promises to captivate audiences of all tastes.

The NCM Spring Music Carnival not only serves as a celebration of musical talent but also as a community-building initiative, fostering a sense of togetherness among local residents.