New Meghalaya Assembly Building Nears Completion, Set For Inauguration This Year

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya state government has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing construction of the new Assembly building in Mawdiangdi, located within the confines of the New Shillong Township.

Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma, following an inspection and a comprehensive review meeting, reportedly announced on Friday that the ambitious project is slated for completion within the current year.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Ministers Prestone Tynsong and Sniawbhalang Dhar, as well as Power Minister AT Mondal and PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak, Speaker Sangma provided the state’s leadership with a detailed update on the construction progress.

In a statement to the media, Speaker Sangma conveyed optimism about the timely completion, expressing the government’s hope to host a sitting of the Assembly in the new building within the same timeframe, contingent on favorable weather conditions.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding high standards and ensuring the quality of work, Speaker Sangma reassured the public that safety measures would not be compromised.

Further, he underscored the commitment to meeting deadlines without exerting undue pressure on the contractors and design associates, highlighting the significance of prioritizing safety protocols throughout the construction process.

Anticipation builds as the new Assembly building inches closer to its completion date.