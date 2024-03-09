PM Modi Inaugurates Sela Tunnel, Unveils Developmental Projects Worth Rs 55,600 Crore In Northeast

NET Web Desk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on his two day Assam and Arunachal visit, unveiled a slew of developmental projects totaling Rs 55,600 crore, at a programme in Itanagar, today.

The strategic Sela tunnel, a marvel of engineering constructed at Rs 825 crore, was inaugurated, providing all-weather connectivity to Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Sela tunnel, strategically located near the China border, not only offers a faster and more efficient transport route but also holds immense strategic importance for the country, as per reports.

The Prime Minister reportedly marked the inauguration by flagging off an Arunachal Pradesh State Transport bus passing through the tunnel.

In Arunachal Pradesh alone, projects worth over Rs 41,000 crore were reportedly unveiled, including the foundation stone laying for the Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project, set to become the highest dam structure in the country at a cost of Rs 31,875 crore.

Additionally, roads, environment, tourism projects, school upgradation, and more were part of the extensive developmental agenda, as reported.

In Manipur, projects exceeding Rs 3,400 crore were launched, featuring the Unity Mall, Manipur IT SEZ processing zone, a specialized psychiatric care hospital, and infrastructure development for Manipur Technical University, as per reports.

Nagaland reportedly witnessed projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore, including the Unity Mall and sub-station upgradation. Road projects, such as the Chendang Saddle to Noklak upgrade and Kohima-Jessami Road, were also inaugurated.

Meghalaya, Sikkim, and Tripura each saw projects worth over Rs 290 crore, Rs 450 crore, and Rs 8,500 crore, respectively.

Notable initiatives include IT Park at Tura, new road developments, and a Farmers Hostel-cum-Training Centre in Upper Shillong.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister launched a new industrial development scheme, UNNATI, valued at Rs 10,000 crore, fully funded by the Centre, covering all eight Northeastern states.

This scheme aims to fortify the industrial ecosystem, attract investments, and boost employment through incentives for capital investment, interest subvention, and services-linked incentives for approved units.

The comprehensive development agenda is expected to foster economic growth strengthen strategic connectivity in the Northeast.