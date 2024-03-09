PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates & Unveils Foundation Stones of Various Projects Worth Rs 8,500 Crore in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 09, 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched and laid the foundation stones of 123 development projects for the North Eastern region of India under the ‘Developed India, Developed North East’ program. The projects, worth over Rs 10,000 crore, cover various sectors such as road, rail, power, health, education, tourism, and industry in the states of Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Sikkim.

The Prime Minister addressed the people of the region through a virtual event from Itanagar, the capital of Arunachal Pradesh, where he also inaugurated the state’s first medical college at Naharlagun. He said that the projects launched today reflect the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and the aspirations of the people of the North East.

“The dream of the common people of the country is my dream. The main goal of the Government of India is to provide proper housing, purified drinking water, free health services, internet services to every selected beneficiary family in the country. The central government is working with the vow to take forward the north-eastern region of the country in the spirit of Ashtalakshmi,” he said.

He added that the North East region has immense potential for growth and prosperity, and the government is committed to providing all the necessary infrastructure and facilities to tap that potential. He highlighted the achievements of the government in improving the connectivity, electrification, education, health, and peace in the region.

“Before 2014, there were only 10,000 kilometers of national highways in the North Eastern region. Another 6,000 kilometers of national highways have been built in the last ten years. About 2 thousand kilometers of railway lines have been built. Unprecedented success has been achieved in electrification. Every family in the country is the Prime Minister’s family. Therefore, all the projects and plans implemented for the development of the country are done only for the welfare of the countrymen,” he said.

He also said that the government has resolved many long-pending issues and conflicts in the region, and signed over a dozen peace agreements with various groups. He said that the government has also taken steps to boost the industry and tourism in the region, and create more employment opportunities for the youth.

“In the coming days, the central government has taken various plans for the development of the industry in this region. About 10 thousand crore rupees will be invested in the implementation of all these projects and plans. The Prime Minister also said that in the last 5 years, about 4 times more money has been spent on the development of the North Eastern region than the previous Central Governments,” he said.

He urged the people of the region to take advantage of the projects and schemes launched by the government, and contribute to the development of the nation. He also praised the efforts of the state governments and the people of the region in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, and appealed to them to follow the Covid-appropriate behavior and get vaccinated.

The Prime Minister also interacted with some of the beneficiaries of the projects, and expressed his happiness over their feedback and suggestions. He said that the government is always open to the ideas and inputs of the people, and will continue to work for their welfare and progress.

The central government of India has given high importance to the empowerment of women in the country. It has launched various schemes and programs to enable women to participate in the economic and social development of the nation. One of these initiatives is the Lakhpati Didi scheme, which aims to create self-help groups of women who can earn a sustainable income of at least one lakh rupees a year. The scheme provides skill development training to women in various sectors such as agriculture, livestock, trading, manufacturing, etc.

On Saturday, the state of Tripura witnessed the inauguration of 11 projects worth Rs 2454.39 crores, which will boost the infrastructure and connectivity of the state. These projects include:

Sabroom land port: This is a land customs station on the India-Bangladesh border, which will facilitate trade and commerce between the two countries. It has been built at a cost of Rs 250 crore4

Drinking water connection: This project will provide piped drinking water to 1.46 lakh households in the state, improving the health and hygiene of the people. It has been implemented at a cost of Rs 732.98 crore.

New buildings of 4 schools: This project will enhance the quality of education in the sate by providing better infrastructure and facilities to four schools. It has been completed at a cost of Rs 10 crore.

Ekalavya Model Residential School: This is a residential school for tribal students, which will provide them with free education, boarding, lodging, and other amenities. It has been established at Rupaichhari and Karbook at a cost of Rs 48 crore.

Fatiksagar to Chabimura link: This is a road project that will connect the historical and tourist site of Chabimura, where rock carvings dating back to the 15th and 16th centuries are found, with the main town of Fatiksagar. It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 22.12 crore.

Kailashahar-Kurti first section: This is a section of the National Highway 208-A, which will improve the connectivity and mobility of the people in the state. It is 118 km long and has been built at a cost of Rs 154.51 crore.

Manu-Lalchara section: This is another section of the National Highway 44-A, which is the longest national highway in India. It connects Tripura with the rest of the country and also with Bangladesh. It is 1629 km long and has been upgraded at a cost of Rs 251.89 crore.

Kanchanpur-Vangmun section: This is also a section of the National Highway 44-A, which passes through the hilly and forested areas of the state. It is 20.248 km long and has been developed at a cost of Rs 347.36 crore.

Agartala-Khowai section: This is a section of the National Highway 108-B, which connects the capital city of Agartala with the district headquarters of Khowai. It is 12.80 km long and has been completed at a cost of Rs 210.54 crore.

Fhultali-Jurichhara section: This is a section of the National Highway 208, which connects Tripura with Mizoram and Assam. It is 20 km long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 218.24 crore.

Kailasahar-Kurti second section: This is the second section of the National Highway 208-A, which is a continuation of the first section. It is 13.45 km long and has been built at a cost of Rs 208.74 crore.

On the same day, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, virtually laid the foundation stone of 12 new projects worth Rs 6095.72 crore in Tripura. These projects are:

West Bypass of Agartala City: This is a road project that will provide an alternative route to bypass the congested city traffic of Agartala. It will also connect the city with the airport and the railway station. It has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 2026 crore.

Agartala Government Dental College Building: This is a project that will establish a dental college in the state, which will offer undergraduate and postgraduate courses in dentistry. It will also provide dental care services to the people. It has been approved at a cost of Rs 202 crore.

Improvement of 4 roads: This is a project that will improve the condition and quality of four roads in the state, namely Agartala-Udaipur, Agartala-Akhaura, Agartala-Simna, and Agartala-Kanchanpur. It will also enhance the safety and convenience of the road users. It has been allocated a budget of Rs 190.01 crore.

200 Bed Maternity and Pediatric Department at Agartala Government Medical College: This is a project that will expand the capacity and facilities of the maternity and pediatric department of the Agartala Government Medical College. It will cater to the health needs of the women and children in the state. It has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 192 crore.

De-addiction and rehab center at Sepahijala: This is a project that will establish a de-addiction and rehabilitation center for the people who are suffering from substance abuse and addiction. It will provide them with medical and psychological treatment and support. It has been approved at a cost of Rs 121.90 crore.

Pradhan Mantri Unity Mall: This is a project that will construct a shopping mall in the state, which will showcase the products and services of the local entrepreneurs and artisans. It will also provide employment and income opportunities to the people. It has been allocated a budget of Rs 140 crore.

Solar electrification project at 274 Janjati settlements: This is a project that will provide solar power to 274 tribal settlements in the state, which are not connected to the grid. It will also improve the quality of life and livelihood of the tribal people. It has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 81.02 crore.

New depot at Sekerkote: This is a project that will construct a new depot for the Tripura State Transport Corporation at Sekerkote. It will help in the maintenance and operation of the buses and other vehicles of the corporation. It has been approved at a cost of Rs 656 crore.

Khowai-Harina section: This is a section of the National Highway 208, which connects Tripura with Mizoram and Assam. It is 134.913 km long and has been sanctioned for construction at a cost of Rs 2486.79 crore.

The Chief Minister of Tripura, Prof. (Dr.) Manik Saha, addressed the gathering at the Sabroom land port and expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister for his vision and support for the development of the state. He said that since 2018, when the political scenario changed in the state, there has been a rapid progress in various sectors and fields. He also said that very soon, the communication system between India and Bangladesh will be opened through the Maitri Setu, which is a bridge over the Feni river that links Tripura with Chittagong port in Bangladesh. He said that once the Maitri Setu is operational, the state will become the gateway to Southeast Asia using the Chittagong sea port. He also praised the Prime Minister as Bikash Purush, which means the man of development, and said that it is because of his foresight that today India is being appreciated by the whole world in various fields.

The event was also attended by the Land Port Authority of India Chairman Aditya Mishra, who delivered the welcome address, and the Secretary Kiran Gitte, who delivered the vote of thanks. Other dignitaries who were present on the occasion included the Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, the Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, the Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, the Sports Minister Tinku Roy, the Janjati Kalyan Minister Bikash Debbarma, the Cooperatives Minister Shukla Charan Noyatia, the MP Rebati Tripura and the Chief Secretary JK Sinha.