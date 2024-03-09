Sikkim CM Tamang Inaugurates Hanuman Mandir In Namchi

NET Web Desk

In a momentous ceremony today, Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr. Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Hanuman Mandir in Namchi, today.

CM was accompanied by Mr. Sanjeet Kharel, Minister for Building and Housing Department, Advisors, Chairpersons, Ms. Annapurna Alley DC Namchi, Dr. T. N. Gyatsho Sr SP(Namchi), HoDs, and various other dignitaries, marking a significant milestone for the community.

During the inaugural event, Chief Minister Tamang along with the family of Late Hera Man Rai were presented with a token of appreciation by the Hanuman Mandir Committee, for their invaluable contribution of land towards the establishment of the temple.

Further, Mr. Mahabir Prasad Agrawal, the dedicated contractor overseeing the project, was honored with a token of appreciation, recognizing his pivotal role in bringing the Hanuman Mandir to fruition.

The Hanuman Mandir Namchi is poised to become a spiritual hub for the region, embodying the collective efforts and contributions of its patrons.