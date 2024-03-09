Sikkim CM Tamang Unveils Pedestrian Subways And Foot Over Bridge At Namchi District

NET Web Desk

Sikkim Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the Non-Motorized Transport and Walkability project, which includes Pedestrian Subways and a Foot Over Bridge, under Namchi Smart City Limited (NSCL), Government of Sikkim, today.

Accompanied by Mr. Sanjeet Kharel, Minister for Building and Housing Department, Advisors, Chairpersons, Ms. Annapurna Alley DC Namchi, and Dr. T.N. Gyatsho Sr. SP (Namchi), along with Heads of Departments from various line departments and other dignitaries, the Chief Minister unveiled the infrastructure aimed at enhancing pedestrian accessibility and safety.

The newly inaugurated Foot Over Bridge reportedly spans an impressive 27 meters, complemented by a footpath extending 42 meters, emphasizing a commitment to ensuring the convenience of Namchi’s residents.

Expressing their gratitude, the people of

Namchi extend heartfelt thanks to Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang for this thoughtful endeavor.

The event showcased collaborative efforts between government officials, highlighting a shared commitment to urban development and improved public infrastructure in Namchi.