Arunachal Unveils Cutting-Edge AI Smart Parking System To Tackle Itanagar’s Parking Woes

NET Web Desk

In a significant stride towards urban convenience, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated a state-of-the-art, fully automated AI-based Smart Parking System at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences, Naharlagun.

The system, boasting a remarkable capacity to accommodate 72 vehicles across four towers, promises to alleviate the persistent parking challenges faced by the residents of Itanagar.

Acknowledging the pressing need for technological interventions to improve the quality of life in urban areas, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his optimism about the positive impact the Smart Parking System would have on the city’s parking landscape.

The inauguration ceremony was reportedly graced by the esteemed presence of Ministers Kamlung Mosang, Libang Alo and distinguished Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) including Laisam Simai and Techi Kaso.

Itanagar Mayor Tame phassang and various other dignitaries also attended the event, marking a collaborative effort towards enhancing urban infrastructure.

The AI-based Smart Parking System is poised to streamline parking procedures, contributing to a more efficient and accessible urban environment.

As technological advancements continue to shape urban landscapes, Arunachal Pradesh takes a commendable step forward in embracing innovative solutions to address contemporary challenges.