Efforts Underway to Provide Electricity Connection to 1.50 Lakh Families in Rural Tripura: Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2024: Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Monday said that the Power department is making its untiring efforts to provide electricity connections to 1,50,000 families in rural Tripura, further demonstrating the government’s dedication to this sector.

In a significant move towards the overall development of Tripura, the state government has inaugurated a new 33/11 KV power substation at Birchandramanu, marking a milestone in enhancing electricity services to rural areas. The inauguration ceremony, led by Power Minister Ratanlal Nath, was held in the Santirbazar subdivision amidst the presence of notable dignitaries including Minister for Cooperatives Shuklacharan Noatia, MLA Pramod Reang, and others.

The new substation, constructed at a cost of ₹8,10,68,961, is part of a broader initiative to deliver electricity through advanced technology, including the construction of additional power substations and the extension of power lines. This infrastructure development is expected to play a pivotal role in the state’s commitment to improving electricity services, as emphasized by Minister Nath during the event.

Highlighting the importance of electricity in the state’s development agenda, Minister Nath announced plans to install state-of-the-art equipment to boost power generation to 120 MW at Rukhiya. Additionally, efforts are underway to provide electricity connections to 1,50,000 families in rural Tripura.

Minister Noatia also expressed optimism about the positive impact the Birchandramanu power substation will have on the local community, particularly benefiting the residents of 10 ADC villages in the area.

In conjunction with the substation’s inauguration, Minister Nath also unveiled a rural agricultural education center in Santirbazar. The event saw the distribution of agricultural equipment, including 50 spray machines and 4 power tillers, to local farmers, reinforcing the government’s support for the agricultural sector.

The series of developments underscore Tripura’s proactive approach to enhancing its infrastructure and services, with a keen focus on rural electrification and agricultural advancement.