Manipur CM Launches Imphal-Ukhrul Helicopter Passenger Service, Unveils 5 New DTOs

NET Web Desk

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh today marked a momentous day with the simultaneous inauguration of District Transport Offices (DTOs) in Jiribam, Kakching, Noney, Pherzawl, and Kamjong, alongside the launch of the Imphal—Ukhrul—Imphal Route, Manipur Heli Service.

Fulfilling the longstanding aspirations of the public, these DTOs are reportedly set to empower drivers and vehicle owners by enabling them to update essential documents within their own districts.

This move is anticipated to streamline registration processes, license applications, and overall enhance the ease of doing business and commercial activities across the state, as per reports.

In a separate ceremony at the secretariat office, Chief Minister Biren Singh reportedly unveiled the Imphal—Ukhrul—Imphal Route, Manipur Heli Service.

The event witnessed the esteemed presence of Hon’ble Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, and other officials.

“The air route connectivity between Imphal and Ukhrul will serve as a convenient means of travel & transportation while boosting commercial activities between the two districts,” expressed Chief Minister Biren Singh on a social media post.

He further highlighted the potential of this initiative in strengthening developmental work across various sectors.

In sum, these dual initiatives are expected to bring about transformative changes, not only improving accessibility for residents but also bolstering economic and infrastructural development in Manipur.