Meghalaya CM Lays Foundation For One Of The Biggest Ever State Funded Project Worth 1600 Crores

NET Web Desk

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma today laid foundation for New Shillong Water Supply Scheme, a project worth Rs. 1600 Crores which is reportedly one of the biggest ever state funded project.

The ceremony was reportedly graced by notable dignitaries including Deputy CM Sniawbhalang Dhar, PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak and Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh.

As informed by CM, the project will cater to the requirement of water supply for Shillong and New Shillong Township covering institutions, office establishments, and 32 villages/habitations with the current population of 29,889.

This initiative anticipates serving a growing population, with projections of 198,997 people by 2042, and an ultimate population of 413,701 people in 2057, as informed.

“With a targeted completion timeframe of three years, this project reflects a concerted effort to ensure a sustainable water future for the community,” says CM.

For the implementation of the scheme, multiple water sources, including the Umiam Dam, River Umiew, and River Wah-Umken, will reportedly be harnessed.

CM Sangma further emphasised that the project tailors its infrastructure to meet local needs, fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility.

The active participation of residents enhances awareness of water conservation, which will reportedly play a pivotal role in ensuring the system’s enduring viability.