Nagaland Wrestling Association Gears Up For Spectacular 29th Championship On 26th March

In a press meet held yesterday at the Nagaland Olympic Association office, President of Nagaland Wrestling Association, Dr. Hiabe Zeliang, announced the much-anticipated 29th Championship is scheduled to take place on the 26th of this month at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Kohima.

A total of 54 wrestlers, representing Angami Sports Association, Chakhesang Wrestling Association, and Zeliang Wrestling Association, will reportedly vie for victory in what promises to be a thrilling competition.

Dr. Zeliang expressed the association’s enthusiasm for the event, highlighting the significance of promoting traditional Naga Wrestling as a recognized indigenous discipline in the United World Wrestling (UWW).

Notably, distinguished guests are set to grace the occasion, with Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio as the special guest and Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang as the guest of honor.

Additionally, all Tenyimi Legislators will attend as patrons, adding to the prestige of the championship.

In a bid to elevate the event to an international level, NWA is actively working with the Nagaland Government to secure the presence of esteemed guests – the President of United World Wrestling (UWW) and the President of World Alysh Federation (Belt Wrestling), as per reports.

Moreover, the event also marks the conclusion of the NWA officials’ tenure for 2020-24, with a new team slated to be announced after the championship.

Wrestling enthusiasts and supporters are eagerly anticipating a memorable competition that not only showcases the prowess of local talent but also propels traditional Naga Wrestling onto the global stage.