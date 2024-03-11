PM Modi Interacts with ‘Lakhpati Didis’: Tripura’s 18 ‘Lakhpati Didis’ Felicitated; Cheques of Rs 1.75 Crore Handed Over to 78 SHGs in West District

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, March 11, 2024: In a landmark event that marks a new era of women’s self-empowerment in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced the commencement of a developmental initiative led by the ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and ‘Namo Drone Didi’ programs. Addressing the nation at an exchange event with self-made women ‘Lakhpatis’ , the Prime Minister heralded the beginning of a transformative chapter that will see women at the forefront of development and innovation.

In connection with the Hon’ble PM interaction program with LAKHPATI DIDIs at ICAR, PUSA complex, New Delhi women SHG members have actively attended the webcasting through 201 nos of sites across Tripura.

The event, broadcast live from Agartala Town Hall, was attended by dignitaries including the Chairman of Panchayat Samiti from various blocks of West Tripura district, the Chairman of BAC, and notable government officials such as West Tripura District Magistrate Dr. Vishal Kumar and Additional District Magistrate Prashant Badal Negi. Organized by the West Tripura District Administration in collaboration with the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission, the program served as a platform for the Prime Minister to engage with ‘Lakhpati Didis’ from across the country, including Bank Sakhi Lakhpati Didi Anima Debnath from Dukli Block in West Tripura.

During the interaction, Prime Minister Modi delved into the personal and social contributions of Anima Debnath, applauding her achievements as a ‘Lakhpati Didi’ and encouraging her to inspire more women to achieve similar success. The Prime Minister emphasized the significance of the ‘Namo Drone Didi’ initiative, which has trained 1,000 women to operate modern drones, equipping them with the skills to contribute to various sectors including agriculture and emergency services.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, Prime Minister Modi revealed that over 1 crore women have already become ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and outlined ambitious plans to integrate 10 crore women into Self Help Groups over the next decade. This movement aims to harness the potential of women in diverse fields such as agriculture, fisheries, animal husbandry, banking, education, health, and culture, thereby playing a pivotal role in building a Digital India.

The ceremony at Agartala Town Hall was a momentous occasion where 2 Lakhpati Didis from 9 Blocks of West Tripura District were honoured and awarded certificates. Additionally, the event saw the distribution of revolving funds and community investment funds to various self-help groups in the district. In a significant financial boost, loan cheques amounting to ₹1,75,35,000 were presented to 78 self-help groups of Mandai block, symbolizing the government’s support for grassroots economic development.

The Prime Minister’s exchange program underscores the nation’s stride towards gender equality and the empowerment of women, setting a precedent for future initiatives aimed at elevating the status of women in society.