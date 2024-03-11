Rima Das’s ‘Tora’s Husband’ Sweeps Inaugural Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024 With Five Wins

NET Web Desk

In a resounding victory, Rima Das’s masterful creation, “Tora’s Husband,” claimed top honors at the inaugural Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024 held yesterday in Taj Vivanta, Guwahati.

The Assamese film, known for its poignant storytelling, walked away with awards in 5 categories, reinforcing its status as a cinematic gem.

At the inaugural ceremony, “Tora’s Husband” reportedly clinched the coveted Best Film award, while Rima Das herself received accolades for Best Director.

Actor Abhijit Das’s powerful portrayal earned him the title of Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male), adding another feather to the film’s cap, as per reports.

In addition, film was also reportedly awarded with the Best Screenplay and Best dialogue.

Filmfare, announcing the achievement on their official Instagram account, celebrated Rima Das’s storytelling finesse, hailing her as the recipient of the Best Screenplay Award at the Filmfare Awards Assamese 2024 in association with the Jeewan Ram Mungi Devi Goenka Memorial Public Charitable Trust.

Reportedly released in 2022, “Tora’s Husband” not only captivated audiences with its intricate exploration of Jaan’s life but also showcased Rima Das’s prowess as a writer, director, and producer.

The film follows Jaan, a multifaceted character navigating the complexities of fatherhood, neighborly support, and entrepreneurship in a picturesque Assamese town.

With each accolade, “Tora’s Husband” solidifies its standing as a remarkable contribution to Assamese cinema, leaving an indelible mark on the industry’s landscape.

As the film continues to gather recognition, it serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of storytelling and cinematic excellence that Rima Das brings to the forefront.